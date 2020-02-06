NCP MP Supriya Sule Tears Into BJP Govt For 'polarising' India

Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday accused the BJP government of 'polarising' the country and trying to divert attention from a flagging economy. Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President Ram Nath Kovind's address to Parliament last week, Sule said the government's moves were also taking a toll on India's image abroad.

"The government is hiding an agenda of the crisis that our economy is in and is trying to drive that entire attention on to something which is polarising India, which is costing us dearly because it is taking a huge beating internationally. It is going to hurt investments, it is going to hurt the nation," Supriya Sule said.

'Polarising' New India

Lashing out at the government's vision of New India, Supriya Sule said that polarisation on identitarian lines has touched people's lives. "India today, for the first time, since I remember, is persecuted and completely polarised. You have not just polarised it politically, but this whole vision in India today, which is some new India, which I have never experienced and which is on caste and creed, has almost reached our homes," she said.

She also urged the government to introspect without partisanship.

Indexes and onions

The NCP leader said the government talks about World Bank's Ease of Doing Business rankings but there are several other rankings including the Democracy Index in which India has slipped. She brought up the export ban on onions last year which the government said was needed to arrest inflation and called for greater exports. "We lost an opportunity six months ago and this is another golden opportunity for your government to help the farmer," she said.

Why transfer Bhima Koregaon case to NIA?

Supriya Sule also questioned the Centre for transferring the 2018 Bhima Koregaon violence case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) citing the then Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis assertion that the state was satisfied with the progress in investigations in the case and there should not be any NIA intervention. "What has happened in the last three months? On one side, you are talking about cooperative federalism. Then, what has happened in Bhima Koregaon case?" Sule asked.

