NCP Neta's Hooliganism Caught On Camera As He Forcefully Stops Screening Of Marathi Movie

An act of hooliganism has come to light from Maharashtra's Thane when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and former cabinet minister Jitendra Awhad and his supporters forcefully stopped the screening of a Marathi movie-- 'Har Har Mahadev' at a theatre on Monday, alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Not only did Jitendra Awhad and his followers stop the movie and harassed the viewers to leave the theatre, some of its supporters badly thrashed one person who tried opposing them. From the visuals, the NCP leader supporters are seen ganging up against one man and brutally assaulting him.

#BREAKING | NCP neta's hooliganism caught on camera. Jitendra Awhad enters theatre and stops screening of Marathi movie. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCvLDbU pic.twitter.com/3CB5oQsgqB — Republic (@republic) November 8, 2022

"The movie has claimed to show historic events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?" Awhad said, according to ANI. Notably, this comes a day after Sambhaji Chhatrapati, former Rajya Sabha member and a descendent of Shivaji Maharaj, expressed displeasure over the Marathi film ‘Har Har Mahadev’ on Sunday.

BJP slams NCP leader for hooliganism, demands FIR

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed the NCP neta for hooliganism and demanded an FIR registration against him. Maharashtra BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar took a swipe at Jitendra Awhad for stopping the screening of 'Har Har Mahadev' movie and said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan. This was shown in the movie- ‘Har Har Mahadev’. That’s why Jitendra Awhad tried stopping the movie. We demand the immediate arrest of Jitendra Awhad. There should be an FIR against him for hurting the national sentiments."

"Jitendra Awhad repeatedly takes the law into his own hands. Whenever it comes to nationalist ideas, he makes an effort to agitate against them. BJP demands strict action against him," the BJP leader added. It is pertinent to mention that as of now, no official case has been filed against Awhad or his supporters.

A case has been registered at Vartaknagar police station under sections 141,143,146,149,323,504 of IPC and section 37/135 of Mumbai Police for assaulting a film audience by forcibly closing the show of Har Har Mahadev film in Thane mall last night.