'NCP Office Bearers Conducted Recce': Actor Ketaki Chitale Who Was Arrested Under MVA Rule

Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested over a social media post and kept in jail for weeks during the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, on Thursday, said that there was a planned attack on her. She also alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) office-bearers conducted a recce when she went to the police station.

Appearing in the Debate moderated by Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the actor claimed that Mumbra MLA Jitendra Awhad had shared a similar post but no action was taken against him. "Shouldn't everyone has the same law?" she asked.

"My word be like if we are reposting something, copy-pasting, sharing and we are put behind bars then shouldn't Mr Jitendra Awhad (NCP leader) be behind bars as well? He reposted a similar post. Shouldn't everyone has the same law? Where is there selective justice because he belongs to NCP? He should be behind bars as well," Chitale said.

'Planned attack on me'

"There was a planned attack on me. NCP office bearers did a recce and knew at what point I'll be at the police station. What kind of law and order is this? One person came from Pune to attack, assault and molest me. How is this justice?" she added.

On Monday, Ketaki Chitale was granted interim relief in the 21 pending FIRs against her by the Maharashtra Police. The actor was arrested on May 14 after a complaint was filed against her for alleged sharing a 'derogatory' post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar. The Bombay High Court has directed the police to not take any coercive action against the actor.

She was arrested after a case was registered against her under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 501 (printing or engraving defamatory matter) and 153A (promoting enmity between two groups on the basis of religion, caste, etc), 505 (intent of mutiny).