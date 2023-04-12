Last Updated:

NCP Plays Down Ajit Pawar's Meet With Eknath Shinde Amid Buzz Over Cracks In MVA

NCP National Spokesperson Brij Mohan Srivastava exclusively spoke to Republic and said there is no need for a leader.

Abheet Sajwan

NCP National Spokesperson Brij Mohan Srivastava exclusively spoke to Republic and said Ajit Pawar's meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was to discuss issues related to crop damage in the state due to unseasonal rains and not for any other matter. 

He said, "Ajit Pawar is the leader of the opposition in the assembly, and his meeting with Chief Minister Shinde or others today was only to address the government's inaction on various issues of the state."

'No need for a leader', says NCP spokesperson

Srivastava also made a comment saying that the country does not need a leader. This comment by him came after it was said that the opposition had no face who can emerge as the Prime Minister candidate face.

He clearly said, "No need for a leader."

He made these statements while stating that MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) member and leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar is not leaving the group. 

Contrary to this, Ajit Pawar recently appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Congress said it is ready with a plan B and "won't be misled" amid rumours that NCP leader Ajit Pawar is examining his options outside the Maha Vikas Aghadi. "Congress is ready, its plan is completely ready, we won't take a chance of getting betrayed, and we are all set."      

Cracks in MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) group

In the last few weeks, there seems to be a split in the Maha Vikas Aghadi group as the Congress and other opposition parties have sought a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani Group row but Sharad Pawar has stated that there is no need for a JPC probe and a Supreme Court-appointed panel probe will be better suited. 

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan warns Ajit Pawar

Former Maharashtra CM and Congress MLA Prithviraj Chavan on Wednesday warned Ajit Pawar and said there is no future in BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party).

He said, "If someone leaves Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) group and switches sides to BJP or Eknath Shinde faction,  their future will not be safe."

