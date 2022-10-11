NCP Politicises CBI Probe In Palghar Lynching Case; 'Political Bias Not To Be Tolerated'

After the Maharashtra government expressed willingness to hand over the Palghar lynching case investigation to the CBI, Nationalist Congress Party leader and senior advocate Majeed Memon politicised the entire issue saying central probe agencies should not be used by the government in power to divert the issue in their favour.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon said, “Any serious crime if takes place, needs to be investigated absolutely in an unbiased manner, diligently, honestly and effectively to reach the bottom of the truth. Palghar lynching case must be probed honestly & effectively."

#BREAKING | Palghar lynching case must be probed honestly & effectively. CBI must deliver. Victims must get justice. Political involvement or bias should not be tolerated during the probe: NCP leader Majeed Memon on Shinde govt's big move - https://t.co/Bl8iGGnZ8X pic.twitter.com/UISqV1UQFm — Republic (@republic) October 11, 2022

When asked about his view on the Maharashtra government's decision to transfer the case to CBI, NCP leader Majeed Memon said, “I cannot say whether CBI would be doing a better job than the local policemen because it is very difficult in view of the noise that is being made for the past two years.”

'If CBI takes over, the agency has to deliver the response'

Politicising the Palghar lynching case, Majeed Memon alleged that central probe agencies are being used by the political forces to their advantage. "If CBI takes over, the agency has to deliver the response. Justice needs to be given to the victims and punishment to the suspects," he said.

“No injustice should be done. Political involvement or bias should not be tolerated during the probe. The investigation should be conducted fairly whether the investigators are local policemen or CBI,” Majeed Memon said.

He further said, “Parties must not feel that by inducting CBI, they will let the investigation take a turn on their side. There should be no political involvement in this case.”

Maha govt agrees to hand over probe into the Palghar Lynching Case to CBI

Maharashtra government's willingness to hand over the investigation into the Palghar lynching case to the CBI was revealed in an additional affidavit filed in the Supreme Court by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) in the DGP's office.

The SC was hearing a bunch of writ petitions which sought the transfer of the case to the CBI citing the need for an independent and impartial investigation. It is worth noting that the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had opposed handing over the case to the CBI.

#BREAKING | 2020 Palghar mob-lynching case: Maharashtra Govt agrees to transfer case to CBI. In an affidavit, state govt says that it is ready and willing to hand over the investigation to CBI and would have no objection to the same - https://t.co/pJdhfom7Rz pic.twitter.com/kJUqMaWjQ9 — Republic (@republic) October 11, 2022

Maha govt's affidavit

Palghar lynching case

On the night of April 16 in 2022, two sadhus - Mahant Kalpavruksha Giri and Sushilgiri Maharaj and their driver were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat district amid the nationwide lockdown. Their vehicle was stopped and they were attacked and killed by a mob in the Gadchinchile village in the Dahanu taluka of Palghar in the presence of a few police officers.

Reportedly, a group of four policemen reached the spot after the Kasa Police Station received phone calls. Their attempts to pacify the mob turned futile as the mob overturned the vehicle. Later, another police contingent arrived on the scene and managed to make the three individuals sit in two separate police cars. Thereafter, the crowd attacked the police vehicles, resulting in some police personnel sustaining injuries. However, some videos emerged that showed police personnel standing mutely even as the mob was attacking the three persons.

This came in for a lot of criticism from leaders across the political spectrum. Later, 18 police personnel found negligent in preventing the crime were punished and charge sheets were filed against 126 accused persons. In April this year, the Bombay High Court granted bail to 10 accused, holding that video footage and still photographs from the crime spot did not show them being “overtly” violent.