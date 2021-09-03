NCP Rebuts Anna Hazare's 'Open Temples' Protest; Asks 'When Strike Against Fuel Prices?'

Taking a jibe a Freedom fighter Anna Hazare, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto on Friday, questioned when the veteran activist would stage a hunger strike against rising fuel prices. The 84-year-old activist who spearheaded the 'India against Corruption' movement which marked the rise of Arvind Kejriwal, has vowed to go on a hunger strike if temples across Maharashtra is not opened. BJP has backed Hazare's demand, threatening widespread protests across the state if the government does not comply.

NCP mocks Anna Hazare

Speaking in Ralegan Siddhi village in the Ahmednagar district on Saturday, Hazare questioned the Maharashtra government's stand to not reopen temples in the state and said he would extend his support if agitation is held for lifting curbs on temples. Hazare pointed out "big queues" outside liquor shops to question the MVA government's refusal to reopen temples. Hazare said a delegation of some people demanding reopening of temples had met him and he has assured his support for the agitation.

"Why the state government is not opening temples? What danger the state government sees in opening temples for people? If COVID-19 is the reason, then there are big queues outside liquor shops," he asked.

In reply, Shiv Sena on Thursday, pointed out that the Central govt had issued directions to prevent crowding during Ganeshotsav and Dahi handi ahead of third COVID wave. Hitting out at its former ally, Sena via its mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that the BJP had been shaken due to its electoral defeat and hence was opposing for the sake of it. Urging Maharashtra BJP to protest outside its own party offices in Delhi, Sena asked why the party was not paying heed to its Central command's diktat.

Sena rebutted BJP's allegations of Thackeray govt being 'anti-Hindu', 'against gods', stating gods resided not only in temples but also in its citizens. Citing COVID compulsions, Shiv Sena said that the Thackeray government was compelled to keep religious places shut. Stating that both the Supreme Court and Bombay High Court had urged local authorities to prevent crowding in Mumbai, Sena said that it was not against festivities, but against Coronavirus. As per the new COVID guidelines, religious places of worship, movie theatres and swimming pools have remained completely shut in Mumbai. while malls, markets and offices have reopened partially.