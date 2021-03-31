NCP Responds To Mamata Banerjee's Letter To Oppn, Nawab Malik Guarantees 'full Support'

What may be seen as a sigh of relief for the Trinamool Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has responded to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's call for unity against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming assembly elections. In response, the party has guaranteed 'full support to the party'.

Touching upon the party chief Sharad Pawar's promise of campaigning for the party from April 1, NCP leader Nawab Malik outlined that Pawar is not keeping well owing to which his trip at the moment stands cancelled. "If he recovers, he may campaign in the last phase," he added.

Mamata Banerjee seeks support

Earlier on Wednesday, Banerjee wrote to leaders of the opposition, such as Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik expressing concern over a series of 'assaults' on the Constitution and Federal Democracy in India by the BJP government at the Centre.

Outlining that the government has been creating trouble for states run by non-BJP parties, Banerjee in the letter, highlighted the ongoing trend of passing laws like the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and 'brazenly misusing CBI, ED and other institutions' against leaders. She also threw light upon the Government's 'reckless and wholesale privatization' of the nation's assets and went on to call all of it an 'attack on the democracy'.

Having made her point, she asserted, "the time has come for a united & effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy and Constitution".

Mamata Banerjee writes to leaders incl Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin, Tejashwi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Arvind Kejriwal, Naveen Patnaik stating, "I strongly believe that the time has come for a united & effective struggle against BJP's attacks on democracy & Constitution" pic.twitter.com/OLp7tDm9pU — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

West Bengal elections

West Bengal conducted the first phase of the assembly elections on March 27, after which Union Amit Shah in a press conference asserted that the saffron party is winning 26 out of the 30 seats that went to the polls. Mamata Banerjee, who was quick to respond to this assertion, asked Shah, 'Did you enter the EVM?'

The voting for the remaining phases in West Bengal will take place on April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The declaration of the results will take place on May 2.

(Credits-PTI)