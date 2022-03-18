NCP Retains Nawab Malik As Maharashtra Minister, But Takes Away His Portfolios

Over three weeks since the arrest of Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik, the NCP on Thursday, March 17, decided to take away his portfolios. The 62-year-old NCP leader held the Minority Affairs and the Skill Development portfolios in the Shiv Sena-led MVA government.

He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in late February in connection with a money laundering case against underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He has been in judicial custody since.

'Won't seek Nawab Malik's resignation: NCP

Maharashtra NCP chief and water resources minister Jayant Patil said on Thursday that Malik’s portfolios will be given temporarily to his Cabinet colleagues from the party, but the NCP will not seek his resignation. Patil added that Malik will continue to remain the NCP’s Mumbai unit chief.

The decision was taken during a meeting of NCP leaders at the residence of party president Sharad Pawar. The meeting was attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patil, besides senior party leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be informed about the decision and he will take the final call in this regard, Patil added, The BJP has been protesting over the past few days, seeking Malik’s removal from Cabinet.

Apart from holding two Cabinet portfolios, he was appointed the guardian minister for Parbhani and Gondia districts. The NCP has now decided to make Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde and Minister of State for Urban Development Prajakt Tanpure the guardian ministers of the two districts.

Interacting with media persons after attending the meeting at Sharad Pawar's residence, Patil maintained the NCP will not take Malik's resignation as the latter "was arrested in a wrong manner."

His bail plea was rejected once again (recently). Hence, the charge of his responsibilities (portfolios) will be given to others in the next two to four days. We have decided to make this alternate temporary arrangement until he is available again, Patil said.