NCP Sacks Pala MLA Mani C Kappan A Day After He Joined UDF, Cites 'anti-party Activities'

A day after Pala MLA Mani C Kappan joined the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar sacked him from the party for his "anti-party activities". This brings to an end the tussle over the Pala seat which Kappan insisted on contesting in the Kerala Assembly polls due in April-May this year. He had trounced his Kerala Congress (M) rival Jose Tom Pulikkunnel by a margin of over 3000 votes in the 2019 Pala by-election necessitated by the demise of sitting MLA KM Mani. However, Kappan alleged that the LDF wanted to give this seat to Jose K Mani-led Kerala Congress (M) which recently joined its fold and asked him to contest from Kuttanad instead, an offer which he declined.

At present, NCP is a part of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government and the LDF alliance. Lamenting that Vijayan had disregarded his legitimate claim on the Pala seat despite being supportive of his development works, he reportedly claimed to have the support of 9 state-level NCP leaders, 7 district presidents, 18 key office bearers and one national general secretary. However, his NCP colleague and Kerala Transport Minister AK Saseendran made it clear that he was not party to Kappan's decision and dared him to resign from the Legislative Assembly. While it is unclear whether he will join Congress or form a new party, the Pala MLA is set to contest on a UDF ticket for the upcoming Assembly election.

Nationalist Congress Party expels Kerala MLA Mani C Kappan from the party with immediate effect for his 'anti-party activities'. pic.twitter.com/jMyS0VshOI — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2021

Read: SC Grants Interim Bail To Kerala Journalist Siddique Kappan; Not Allowed Media Interaction

Political scenario in Kerala

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly election, the CPI(M)-led Left Front swept the 140-member Assembly by bagging 91 seats. In contrast, the candidates of the UDF could win from only 47 constituencies. On the other hand, BJP failed to make an impact with only O Rajagopal winning from the Nemom constituency. Subsequently, CPI(M) leader Pinarayi Vijayan was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Kerala on May 25, 2016.

The UDF's campaign in the 2019 General Election received a shot in the arm after ex-Congress president Rahul Gandhi decided to contest from the Wayanad parliamentary constituency as well. Ultimately, the result was in favour of UDF which won 19 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats. However, the Left Front again showcased their strength in the local body polls held in December 2020 by winning 7,262 seats as against that of UDF and NDA that could win 5,893 and 1,182 seats respectively. This assumes significance as the Kerala government has faced a lot of criticism over allegations of corruption in the gold smuggling scam.

For the Assembly polls, Congress has appointed an Election Management and Strategy Committee headed by Chandy to discuss matters pertaining to electioneering, coordination and formulation of election strategies. Moreover, a 40-member Pradesh Election Committee has been constituted comprising members such as K Muraleedharan, K Sudhakaran, KC Venugopal, Kodikunnil Suresh, AK Antony, Mullappally Ramachandran, PC Chacko, Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala and Chandy. While both Chandy and Chennithala will contest the Assembly polls, a CM face will be finalised only if UDF wins a majority.

Read: Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka Account For 77 Pc Of 1.39 Lakh Active COVID Cases: Health Ministry