NCP Sacks Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare After Supriya Sule Urges Immediate Action

The NCP on Monday sacked party leaders Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel from the party's register of members for 'anti-party activities'. The move came shortly after NCP working president Supriya Sule wrote to party supremo Sharad Pawar seeking their disqualification and suggested extreme punitive action against them.

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Mr.Sunil Tatkare and Mr. Praful Patel on 2nd July 2023 acted in direct contravention of the Party Constitution and Rules, amounting to desertion and disqualification from the party membership. I request Honourable Sharad Pawar Saheb to take immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities."

The development came after Tatkare, whose daughter Aditi Tatkare was made a Maharashtra minister, and Patel, both were present at the oath-taking ceremony in Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

In the letter, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Sule said, "I write with great urgency to inform you that two Members of Parliament of Nationalist namely Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, have acted in violation of our constitution, rules of our party and have also indulged in anti-party activities by facilitating and spearheading swearing of the oath of nine MLAs as cabinet ministers of the government of Maharashtra.”

“They have further openly made statements to this effect before the media and have acted in complete violation of the party’s direction and principles. I request you to take immediate steps against them, including filing of disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the competent authority.”

The letter also stated that both leaders supported the nine MLAs without taking NCP members into confidence.

"This decision of the 2 (two) Members of Parliament to support the 9 (nine) MLAs has been taken without the permission of the party president and without taking all members into confidence", he said.

On Monday, the defections were secretly made without the consent of the NCP chief and amounted to desertion of the party which in turn invites disqualification, as per Sule’s letter.

"They have acted in direct contravention of the party constitution and rules to further their personal ambitions. Their actions are also a direct betrayal of the mandate given by the electorate and party," she said.