NCP Says 'no Talk Of Replacing Anil Deshmukh For Now'; ATS Arrests 2 In Mansukh Hiren Case

Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil on Sunday refuted rumours of state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation or ouster following the extortion charges leveled against him by former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

"Anil Deshmukh is working. There are no talks regarding replacing him. So nothing as such for now," Patil told reporters even as NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar held discussions with the Home Minister regarding the grievous allegations against him. READ | ‘Anil Deshmukh should resign’: Ex-Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis over alleged extortion charge

Moreover, Pawar has also summoned Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil to New Delhi to discuss the explosive letter by Param Bir Singh. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is also enroute to the capital to meet Pawar, as the controversy grows.

Param Bir versus Anil Deshmukh

In an 8-page letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Param Bir Singh alleged that Maharashtra HM Deshmukh had instructed suspended Mumbai Police API Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore each month, about half of which would be from 1750 pubs and bars and the remaining, from other sources. However, Deshmukh denied the allegations stating that Param Bir has raised false allegations to "save himself" from the Mansukh Hiren and Antilia Bomb scare case.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders like Devendra Fadnavis, Chitra Wagh, Girish Mahajan have condemned the alleged illicit activities of the NCP minister and accused the ruling coalition of corruption. Protests have broken out in several places across Maharashtra demanding Deshmukh's resignation.

Latest developments in Vazegate case: ATS' two arrests

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is investigating the Antilia bomb scare case, in which Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has been arrested, and has also taken over the Mansukh Hiren alleged murder case. In the latest development in the Vazegate scandal, Maharashtra ATS has arrested two persons in the case related to Hiren's death, it has emerged. According to an ATS official, 31-year-old bookie named Naresh Dhare and Vinayak Shinde, a constable convicted in the Lakhan Bhaiyya case have been arrested before the NIA took over the case. They are to be produced in court.

