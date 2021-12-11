NCP Scoffs At Khattar's 'public Namaz Won't Be Tolerated' Diktat; Flags Insufficient Space

On Friday, NCP scoffed at Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's announcement that the state government will not tolerate anyone offering namaz in open spaces. Taking to Twitter, former NCP Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon opined that Muslims were compelled to do so out of compulsion. According to him, public namaz was the only way out due to the insufficient space available in the existing mosques.

CM Khattar must note that Muslims also do not wish to say their prayers in open. They are compelled to do so due to insufficient space within existing mosques. — Majeed Memon (@advmajeedmemon) December 11, 2021

Addressing a press briefing a day earlier, Khattar asserted that people should either pray at home or in the designated religious places. Acknowledging the need to make available some of the Waqf lands which have been encroached upon, he called for an amicable solution between Hindu and Muslim groups. At the same time, he maintained that the Haryana government will not let any clashes take place.

The Haryana CM remarked, "We have told the police that we have to resolve this matter. We have no problem if someone offers namaz, prayers at their own place. Religious places are meant for people to offer prayers. Such a programme should not be conducted in the open. The act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated. We have to find an amicable solution. They have also said that they have a lot of lands where we should be permitted (to offer namaz). Some of the lands belong to them or the Waqf Board and have been encroached. They can be made available to them. Or they can offer namaz at home."

#WATCH | I've told Police to resolve this issue... There is no problem in people offering namaz or puja at the designated places...But the act of offering namaz in open spaces will not be tolerated...Issue to be resolved amicably: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (10.12) pic.twitter.com/7I2kmHG63i — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2021

The row over namaz in open spaces

Since the last three months, right-wing groups have been protesting against Muslims who gather for Friday prayers in Gurugram. While the administration had designated 37 sites for Muslims to offer namaz in 2018 after a consensus of both communities, it withdrew permission to offer prayers at 8 of the aforesaid sites on November 2 this year. This includes Bengali Basti in Sector 49, V block DLF phase 3, Surat Nagar Phase-1, Kheri Majra village (outskirts) near Dwarka Expressway, Ramgarh village near Sector 68 and DLF square tower near Rampur village in the direction of Nakhrola road.

Moreover, Gurgaon Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg constituted a committee to identify the list of spots where Friday namaz can be offered. However, the standoff continued as protesters have used different tactics including spreading cow dung on the ground, organizing a havan and performing a Govardhan Puja to stall Muslims from offering namaz in public. On Monday, Muslim Rashtriya Manch and Imam Sangathan reached a truce with Sanyukt Hindu Sangharsh Samiti which has been spearheading protests.

As a result of talks, they agreed to Muslims offering prayers at 18 sites in Gurugram which comprises 12 mosques and 6 open spaces. These include Atlas Chowk HSIIDC ground, Peepal Chowk Huda land Udyog Vihar phase 2, Huda land opposite the Spice Jet office Udyog Vihar, the Leisure Valley ground, Huda land on the Golf Course road, Sector 42 and Sector 69 HUDA land. But, Gurgaon Muslim Council and Muslim Ekta Manch disputed this claim and reiterated that Muslims will continue to offer prayers at the 37 designated sites.

Image: ANI/PTI