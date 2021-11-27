NCP Scoffs At Narayan Rane's Deadline For Fall Of Maha Govt: "MVA Will Rule For 25 Yrs"

Scoffing at BJP's new deadline for the MVA govt, NCP minister Nawab Malik on Saturday, claimed after Fadnavis and Patil, now Rane - BJP's new entrant - was repeating the same. He claimed that older BJP leaders like the ex-CM and state chief were tired of setting deadlines for the fall of the three govt. He proclaimed that the MVA govt will rule Maharashtra for 25 years.

NCP: 'Old leaders tired, so new leaders giving deadlines'

"After Devendra Fadnavis got tired of predicting. His prediction that the government would not last long has failed. Chandrakant Patil woke up and started announcing his departure, but now Narayan Rane has taken charge of the morcha. He (Rane) was CM 23 years ago and he has no other option but to say such things for his supporters," said Malik.

He added, "Our govt is strong and will complete 5 years. Earlier, CM also predicted that for atleast 25 years, the MVA govt will rule in Maharashtra. BJP's old leaders got tired, so new players have been given the responsibility to tell this. They can keep speaking, but the govt is not going anywhere".

Earlier on Thursday, Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed that the coalition govt in Maharashtra will fall by March 2022. Stating that some things are meant to be kept secret, he claimed that he will not talk more about it as CM Uddhav Thackeray was unwell. The 61-year-old Shiv Sena Supremo recently underwent minor surgery for his spine and is recuperating at home.

"Change will be seen in Maharashtra very soon. The change will be seen by March. Took form a government, to break a govt, some things have to be kept secret. Uddhav Thackeray is unwell, so our party president Chandrakant Patil has told us not to talk about him now. But the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will not be surviving for long in Maharashtra," said Rane.

BJP-Sena fallout

Prior to the 2019 Maharashtra state polls, Shiv Sena had reiterated that it will accept only the 50:50 formula, while BJP denied ever having agreed to such a formula. It allegedly offered 13 cabinet portfolios to Sena while keeping 26 for its ministers. Apart from Sena's portfolio demand, the party had demanded a sharing of 2.5 years in the CM post too; this too was refused by Devendra Fadnavis, stating, 'The next govt will be formed under a BJP CM.' With no respite to the deadlock, Sena allied with NCP-Congress to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance - ushering Uddhav Thackeray's maiden CM term on November 28, 2019. Since then BJP has set multiple deadlines for the MVA govt to fall, while the three parties have maintained that the govt is strong.