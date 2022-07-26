NCP Seconds VP Pick Margaret Alva's Allegation; Avers 'Centre Wants To Muzzle Opposition'

Even though the joint opposition's vice president election candidate Margaret Alva unfairly targeted BJP, NCP saw substance in her allegation on Tuesday. A day earlier, she addressed government-owned telecommunication companies MTNL and BSNL and complained that she was unable to make or receive calls after speaking to some BJP leaders about her candidature. She also attached a photo that contained a purported communication from an MTNL with the message that the user's SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours after the e-KYC was suspended.

Taking to Twitter, NCP spokesperson Clyde Crasto sarcastically remarked, "It appears that MTNL is sulking because you called your friends in the BJP but not them. Maybe they too need some attention from you in the form of KYC. Wishing you success in the Vice Presidential Elections 2022."

He added, "This notice received by Vice Presidential candidate Mrs. Margaret Alva after she made calls to her friends from BJP must be looked into seriously. Is Government using another agency to muzzle voice of opposition? Are they afraid we will have a President and Vice President both women"?. It is worth noting that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar announced Alva's candidature for the vice president election.

This notice received by Vice Presidential candidate Mrs.@alva_margaret after she made calls to her friends from #BJP must be looked into seriously.

Is Govt using another agency to muzzle voice of opposition?

Are they afraid we will have a President and Vice President both women? pic.twitter.com/txrscYGDuc — Clyde Crasto - क्लाईड क्रास्टो (@Clyde_Crasto) July 26, 2022

Margaret Alva's claim is belied by the fact that the Delhi Police had warned customers of a cyber fraud carried out in the name of MTNL on July 19 itself. It revealed that miscreants send WhatsApp messages such as "Dear customer, your MTNL Sim Card Aadhaar e-KYC has been suspended. Your SIM card will be blocked within 24 hours. Call immediately" to retrieve confidential information of the customers. This message is almost identical to the one tweeted by Alva indicating that she has been duped.

Vice President election on August 6

An election will be conducted on August 6 to fill the vacancy caused by the impending retirement of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on August 10. While speculation was rife that Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi whose Rajya Sabha term ended earlier this month would be nominated as the NDA's candidate for the Vice President election, the ruling coalition reposed faith in the former Union Minister and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. On the other hand, opposition parties barring TMC announced Margaret Alva as its candidate. The Vice President will be elected by MPs of both Houses of Parliament.