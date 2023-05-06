NCP seems busy in the rehearsal of a drama scripted by it: Union minister Mishra's hit out at Sharad Pawar

Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra on Saturday took a dig at Sharad Pawar a day after he withdrew his decision to resign as NCP chief, saying the Nationalist Congress Party seems busy in the rehearsal of a drama scripted by that party.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was responding to a query from reporters in Satara on recent developments in NCP. "Sometimes he (Sharad Pawar) resigns, then some people say he should not resign. After some time, the resignation is withdrawn. I do not know what is the exact situation. But it feels that some people think there's a drama or a film about the development," he said.

Pawar on Tuesday announced that he has decided to step down as NCP chief, triggering protests in the party rank and file. On Friday, Pawar said he had decided to rescind his decision, owing to pressure from party leaders and workers.

Mishra said NCP may be the strongest party in Satara region but the BJP has made inroads.

"The BJP has reached every booth in Satara. The BJP is working strongly in Satara district while NCP is busy in the rehearsal of the drama where they have written their own script. I do not want to criticise any party but I want to say there's a positive environment for BJP in Satara. We will win every seat here in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls," he added.