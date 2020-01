A book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" has been written by BJP's Jay Bhagwan Goyal which compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said that the BJP asked its leader to withdraw the book out of fear and backlash from Maharashtrians. While Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the controversy should end following the withdrawal and apology from BJP.