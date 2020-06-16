Congress-Shiv Sena Bickering, 'Guardian' Sharad Pawar's NCP Plays Maharashtra Peacemaker

After the rift between the allies Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra broke out on Tuesday regarding the decision making powers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the NCP has said that the issue is being "overblown" with some kind of motivation. NCP's Majeed Memon said that Congress is a "very responsible party" and there is no threat to the government.

'The issue is being overblown'

Speaking to Republic TV, Memon said, "The issue is being overblown with some kind of motivation. In fact, in Maharashtra, unlike any other place in the country, we are fighting a tough war with Coronavirus and in addition, in Maharashtra in particular, we also had to face climatic disaster in the form of Cyclone Nisarga so, therefore, all the political parties whether they are a part of Opposition or a part Maha Vikas Aghadi are concentrating on working for the people as far as these two fronts are concerned."

"As far as political developments are concerned, let me fairly deal with that as well, that if Congress as one of the partners of the ruling Aghadi have any genuine problem, they can always come and discuss it with the Chief Minister and if they discuss it with him, it need not be taken as a rift or a threat to the government because it is only the BJP which will try to blow it off by saying that everything is not well within the government,"

'A very responsible political party'

Calling Congress a "very responsible political party," the NCP leader said, "Its leaders Prithiviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, have in fact been Chief Minister of Maharashtra and therefore they have a sense of responsibility. Nobody is going to act in a way to jeopardize the combination of the government in Maharashtra, so I don't think, there is any threat. Sharad Pawar as the most experienced person is there as a parent/guardian for the government."

In its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena took a jibe at the Congress party asked, "Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise." The editorial said that Congress leaders, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan had raised issues in the recent days and the latter, especially, had blamed bureaucrats for the "issues" within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state.

READ | Gujarat: NCP state chief lashes out against state leadership of Congress party

'We want to talk to the CM'

Issuing its first response to the Saamana editorial, Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat has said that they have some demands which and to discuss those, they had demanded time to meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He stated that the party has not said anything wrong and those demands are in the interest of the people.

READ | Maharashtra: NCP leader Supriya Sule urges govt to allow barber shops, salons to reopen

"We want to talk to the Chief Minister and we have asked time for it. Today or tomorrow, we will meet him and talk. Whatever is written in Saamana is not the complete truth. They have written an article based on whatever little information they had," Thorat said.

'What does Congress want to say?'

"Congress is doing good in the state. But every once in a while the old cot (Congress) makes noises... It has now been decided that the two ministers will meet the Chief Minister and raise their points. Chief Minister will meet them and make a decision. But what does Congress want to say? Why is the old cot (Congress) making a noise?" the editorial said.

READ | 'Uddhav sacrificed, didn't want to be CM. I didn't taunt Cong': Sanjay Raut stands ground

READ | Shiv Sena shames ally Congress for creating hurdles for CM Uddhav; tells it to be like NCP