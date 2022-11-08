NCP Skirts Query On Jitendra Awhad & Goons' Attack On Cinemagoers; Deflects To Movie Facts

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra President Jayant Patil on Tuesday skirted the question on party leader Jitendra Awhad and his supporters' assault on cinemagoers in Thane. Patil rather said that facts in the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev', based on the life of legendary warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, are distorted.

When asked about Awhad's hooliganism, Jayant Patil said, "It is a movie about the history and the facts are not shown correctly. The occurrence that did not take place has been shown in the movie. Sambhaji Chhatrapati has also said that the story shown to Maharastra and the nation through 'Har Har Mahadev' is not correct. The people of Maharashtra cannot take it if facts about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are distorted."

NCP's Jitendra Awhad & his goons barge into Multiplex, stop the film, assault viewers

Former Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) minister, Jitendra Awhad allegedly led activists to stall the night screening of the movie at a multiplex in Thane on Monday. The screening of the 'Har Har Mahadev' movie was not only stopped but his supporters also thrashed the audience.

In the viral clip, the NCP neta was seen doing some damage control. He allegedly tried to offer some money to the victims. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. But before he could speak more, the ex-cabinet minister told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.

On Sunday, former Rajya Sabha member and Kolhapur royal family scion Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who is a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, also expressed displeasure over the Marathi films, 'Har Har Mahadev', released recently and 'Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat, an upcoming project.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Awhad and his supporters for forcibly stopping the screening of the movie. The case has been registered by Thane Police under sections 141, 143, 146, 149, 323,504 of IPC and section 37/135 of the Bombay Police Act.