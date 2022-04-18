NCP Slams Raj Thackeray's Demand For Loudspeaker Ban During Ramzan; BJP Retorts

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Majeed Memon on Monday lashed out at the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and questioned the timing behind its demand for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques. He said when loudspeakers have been used across the country throughout the year, why is this issue being raised during Ramzan.

"Why are they raising the issue of loudspeakers in the holy month of Ramzan? The timing speaks volumes about the current regime. Why are political parties taking such issues into their own hands?" Memon quipped, while speaking to Republic TV.

Responding to the NCP leader, BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said it is not the question of mosques, but the order by the Supreme Court. "There's no need to politicise everything," he told Memon.

In a sharp retort, Memon said "We don't need secularism lessons from BJP and MNS. The MNS doesn't even have a presence in the Assembly or in the state, they're just on the streets. The state is being run by a secular government currently and some are creating mischief.

Bhatkhalkar however accused the MVA government of indulging in appeasement politics and creating a rift between communities.

Raj Thackeray had recently issued an ultimatum to the state government, saying that loudspeakers on mosques should be removed by May 3, otherwise his party would play 'Hanuman Chalisa' at a higher volume outside mosques.

Permission mandatory for use of loudspeakers

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Home Ministry announced that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state will be allowed only with due permission. "The State DGP along with the Mumbai police commissioner will formulate guidelines on the use of loudspeakers in public places. These guidelines will be issued in the next 1-2 days," Patil said.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey also announced that permission will be required for playing Hanuman Chalisa or Bhajan in public places.

"Bhajans will not be allowed 15 minutes before and after the 'Azaan'. Bhajans will also not be allowed within 100 metres of a mosque. The aim of this order is to maintain law & order," he said. "After May 3, legal action will be taken if anyone is found violating the order."

The recent announcements were also made in view of the rising communal violence in neighbouring states, especially on the occasion of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti.