NCP Speaks On Sachin Vaze's Suspension, Says 'no Attempt By Maha Govt To Save Anyone'

After Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a marathon meeting with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Joint Crime CP Milind Bharambe at the Varsha Bungalow on Monday, senior NCP leader and State Minister Jayant Patil dismissed links of the meeting with top cop Sachin Vaze's suspension asserting that the matter was not the agenda of the meeting

"Today our NCP Chief held a review meeting based on the work of the various departments. We spoke on multiple issues, and is a meeting that happens 3-4 times during a month. Different issues were discussed. The issue you mentioned (Vaze's suspension) was not raised in the meet. No such matter was raised today," asserted Jayant Patil. READ | NIA arrests Mumbai Police's Sachin Vaze in Antilia bomb scare case; custody to be sought

No attempt to save anyone: NCP

Breaking his silence on the case, the Maharashtra Minister asserted that there was no connection between any Maharashtra Minister and the Antilia bomb scare, explaining that Vaze's suspension was a decision that was taken after certain details in the case came forward. "The vehicle was spotted, NIA took the case and the probe is underway by ATS and NIA. Our government mandate is if there is an accused in this case then he shall be strictly punished after the probe is done, if someone responsible is found action will be taken," he said.

The leader also asserted that there was no attempt by the Shiv Sena or the MVA government to save anyone involved in the case. "There is no attempt by Sena to save anyone. The Home Minister (Anil Deshmukh) has shared all the information on this case and has made his stand clear. If there is involvement of officers, then agencies will decide on this if necessary. Ministers have no connection with this so there is no need to link ministers with this. If he has the CDR of Mansukh Hiren then the opposition should give it to agencies," Jayant Patil said.

"The decision for suspension of Vaze was a decision taken after various prospects in the case came up. It was not a hurried decision but it happened only when the particular angles came out which is why the allegations by opposition leaders are not valid. We will work together to ensure that the culprit is punished, there is no attempt by the government to conceal anyone," Patil added. READ | NCP supremo Sharad Pawar & Mumbai Jt. CP meet CM Thackeray post Sachin Vaze's suspension

Sachin Vaze & Antilia bomb scare

Controversial Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze's suspension comes in connection with the case pertaining to the recovery of a gelatin-laden SUV and a threat letter that was found abandoned near billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence on February 25. Days after the incident, the owner of the green Scorpio car in question, identified as Mansukh Hiren, was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Kalwa creek.

Deceased owner Hiren's wife alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in the possession of API Sachin Vaze since November 2020. After the cop's alleged connection with Mansukh Hiren came to light, the case was transferred out of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch and subsequently to the NIA, with Devendra Fadnavis producing call records (CD-R) to support his claims regarding Vaze.

After over 12 hours of interrogation in relation to the bomb scare, the NIA arrested Vaze on Saturday, even as he denied any involvement in the crime. An NIA special court thereafter remanded him to NIA custody till March 25. As per sources, the NIA is also attempting to ascertain the identity of the person who was captured by a CCTV camera - clad in a PPE suit - and walking out of the vehicle parked outside Antillia on February 25.