Gujarat: NCP State Chief Lashes Out Against State Leadership Of Congress Party

There have been a lot of whispers in the power corridors of Gandhinagar, discussing upon the fate of three seats for Rajya Sabha Elections for BJP. While BJP leaders feel that they have enough numbers to win the three seats now that eight MLAs have already resigned. But they still will need four more sure votes to comfortably secure all three seats. For this, both the Congress and BJP are courting the NCP and BTP votes.

While NCP has an alliance with Congress party in Maharashtra, the NCP chief has now said that would be the only reason why NCP will vote for Congress. Jayant Patel, who has up until recently been an MLA for NCP in Gujarat has now also been made the NCP state president. Patel lashes out against Gujarat Congress leadership and said, "These MLAs have no loyalty, they will sell themselves for a few crore rupees. This is what they have done this time too. They have not been able to keep their MLAs together and that is why they are doing resort politics again."

More MLAs to resign?

Patel has also expressed his fear that some more MLAs of congress are going to either resign or cross vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

"I know a few names who will definitely cross vote on June 19. If I know, it means Congress would know but they still aren't able to control. Some more MLAs of the Gujarat Congress are all set to resign as well," Patel said in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV.

Moreover, Patel has said that it is only due to the alliance that NCP and Congress have in Maharashtra, that they will have to vote for Congress. "Our MLA has been asked to vote for Congress. We have been issued a whip by Sharad Pawar himself. We are forced to vote for Congress only because of our alliance government in Maharashtra," Patel stated.

