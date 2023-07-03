NCP Student Wing Removes Praful Patel's Photo From Delhi Office

With the turn of events in Maharashtra politics, an infighting between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar has emerged where both the leaders are claiming to have majority MLAs on their respective sides. As Ajit Pawar's camp deliberated over the allocation of portfolios for ministers in the Maharashtra government, Sharad Pawar's camp submitted a plea to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the rebel leaders. The party karyakartas and representatives of several wings are now eyeing the future of the NCP.

Praful Patel's poster removed from NCP Office

Amid all the chaos, the student wing of the NCP expressed their anger in connection with the nine MLAs leaving the party and jumping ship. Sonia Dahoon, the National President of the student wing removed the poster of NCP Working President Praful Patel from the Delhi office, iterating that he cheated the party and is no more their leader.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Sonia Dahoon said, "Till the time you were part of our family, we gave you immense respect and it will continue. But now that you have left our party what are we supposed to do with your poster? Therefore we have removed it". "Praful Patel has lost respect amongst cadres by quitting that NCP and joining NDA. NCP is with Sharad Pawar and the majority is with him. Ajit Pawar was diving into corruption and he was planning this for a long time. He made a fool of Karyakartas and joined the government," she added.

Dahoon further informed that they were also called by MLAs to join the Maharashtra government along with Ajit Pawar. "Our loyalty stands with Sharad Pawar and those who have left have sold their loyalties to BJP. They are no more loyalists to our leader Sharad Pawar".

NCP student wing president informed of that she will be leaving for Mumbai to attend the meeting which has been called by Sharad Pawar on July 5. She claimed, "There were some documents and files related to our NCP organisational work which without our information being moved by Praful Patel. They are trying to take official and party papers which we will not let happen. I have been also given the responsibility to speak to MLAs who are in double minds and thinking to switch sides, we all will sit together and work to make the party stronger".

