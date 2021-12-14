The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has pulled up its Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) ally Congress after it moved the Bombay High Court on Monday after Rahul Gandhi's Mumbai rally was denied permission. Speaking to reporters, NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik slammed the Congress and asked it to "follow the rules".

Malik asserted that the grand old party should abide by the rules as it is a part of the Maharashtra government. The Maharashtra Minister asserted that there are special rules and directions given by the court which should be obeyed by all political parties. The Congress has scheduled Rahul Gandhi's rally at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on December 28.

"There are special rules and directions by Court for the rally at Shivaji Maidan. The direction of Court should be obeyed by all political parties. Congress should know that they are in government. They will have to follow the rules," said Nawab Malik

Mumbai Congress President moves Bombay HC for government nod to party Rally

Nawab Malik's remarks over the scheduled rally come after Mumbai Congress President Bhai Jagtap on Monday moved the Bombay High Court with a plea that seeks a direction to the Maharashtra government to grant permission for the party's scheduled rally at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on December 28.

In his plea, Jagtap has mentioned that an application was submitted to the state government in October 2021, seeking permission to hold the rally. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been invited to address the gathering. Even so, no decision has been taken so far on the application, Jagtap's plea added. The plea has also sought the High Court to direct the state government to grant it permission to hold the public meeting and erect a temporary stage on one portion of the ground.

Meanwhile, Bhai Jagtap's advocate Pradeep Thorat mentioned the plea before a division bench headed by Justice Amjad Sayed. The bench said that the matter will be heard on Tuesday. The grand old party has sought permission to use the Shivaji Park ground from December 22 to December 28 for the purpose of holding a public meeting on the occasion of the 137th Foundation Day of the Indian National Congress, the plea said. It further said that December 28 is a very important day in the history of the Congress as it is the party's foundation day.

The Congress in its petition has also promised to adhere to all the norms prescribed by the civic authority and the health department. As per the plea, the BMC has submitted its report to the state government on its recommendation on whether or not the Congress rally could be held at the venue.

"Since, the state government is the competent authority, the final decision has to be taken by it (government). Out of the 45 days marked for non-sporting activities, 11 days are kept for miscellaneous activities,” Thorat said

(With PTI inputs)