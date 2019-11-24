MEGA MOVE: NCP Submits List Of MLAs To Maha Guv, Includes Non-compliant Ajit Pawar's Name

In a massive development, NCP Legislative Party leader Jayant Patil visited Raj Bhawan in Mumbai on Sunday to submit a complete list of NCP MLAs to the Governor's secretariat. Speaking to the media, Patil admitted to having Ajit Pawar's name on the list.

"I have submitted a complete list. Ajit Pawar's name also on the list. I am going to meet him at his residence to convince him," in conversation with Republic TV.

Further admitting to not have the signature of Ajit Pawar on the list, Patil said that it is his duty as the party leader to keep the 54 MLA's intact.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Ranajagjit Sinha Patil and NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil are currently in Ajit Pawar's residence. Ajit Pawar, now the Deputy CM of Maharashtra, has refused to return to the NCP fold, as per sources.

Maharashtra govt hearing in Supreme Court

After Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar pulled off the biggest surprise by swearing-in as the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively, Shiv Sena-NCP and Congress filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The SC will hear the petition filed by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis for government formation in the state at 11:30 AM on Sunday. As per sources, Congress leader Kapil Sibal will represent the Sena-Cong-NCP in front of the three-judge bench comprising Justice NV Ramana, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice Sanjiv Khanna. The parties have contended that they should have been invited to form the government owing to their constituting a majority in the Assembly and are demanding immediate floor test.