NCP Supporters Raise Anti-Ajit Pawar Slogans

Pulling the biggest stunner in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra early morning on Saturday leaving the 'Maha Vikas Agadhi' alliance in shock over the sudden turn of events. Nephew Ajit Pawar caused a split in the NCP 'family' when he reached out to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan claiming that he has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs and took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. This has caused a split of NCP into two groups after Ajit Pawar became Deputy Chief Minister. Outside the YB Chavan Stadium on Saturday, where the Sena and Pawar were addressing a joint-press conference, NCP workers raised slogans in support of Sharad Pawar and against Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, political reactions had started pouring in from all quarters on the sudden turn of events in the Maharashtra government formation. Sanjay Raut of the Shiv Sena alleged that there is a possibility of Ajit Pawar coming back. "Ajit has been blackmailed, it will be exposed who is behind this, in Saamna newspaper soon," he said. While Congress's Ahmed Patel said, "All the three(Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) parties are together in this and I am confident we will defeat BJP in the trust vote. All Congress MLAs are present here except two who are right now in their village, but they too are with us.''

NCP gets a shock

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar had earlier tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar at least has 30 MLAs support. Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and two Deputy CMs- one each from Congress and NCP.