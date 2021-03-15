NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar & Mumbai Jt. CP Meet CM Thackeray Post Sachin Vaze's Suspension

Amid the suspension of Mumbai police API Sachin Vaze in the Antilla bomb scare, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar met CM Uddhav Thackeray on Monday at CM's official 'Varsha' Bungalow, with Jt. Crime CP Milind Bharambe present. The meeting which lasted for 45-50 minutes was preluded by a meeting of top NCP ministers Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh at NCP's office. Sources state that Thackeray has blamed NCP-led Home Ministry for mishandling the Vaze arrest. Several cabinet ministers Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab and Maharashtra Congress chief Nan Patole too have reached Varsha Bungalow. Vaze - an encounter specialist who was suspended in 2004 for an alleged custodial death, was reinstated in 2020 by the Maharashtra government.

Pawar meets Thackeray

Reports state that an NCP leader had objected to Vaze's transfer announced by Home minister Anil Deshmukh, stating that the MVA government cannot cave into Devendra Fadnavis' demand. Vaze - a former Shiv Sainik - has been lauded by Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece "Saamana" for his 'honesty', while BJP has alleged that Vaze was in constant touch with Mansukh Hiran - owner of the bomb-laden SUV found near Ambanis' residence, who was found dead on March 5. NCP has also reportedly raised serious allegations against ex-Shiv Sena minister Sanjay Rathod in the Pooja Chavan suicide case - hinting at a cabinet rejig. READ | NIA arrests Mumbai Police's Sachin Vaze in Antilia bomb scare case; custody to be sought

Commenting on Vaze's suspension, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, "Did Uddhav Thackeray reinstate Sachin Vaze for this? Vaze was suspended in 2004, in 2006 his reinstatement was rejected and in 2020, during full lockdown when the CM did not venture out of his house, he reinstated Vaze in an emergency illegal fashion. In 7 months, we can see what chaos he has made. NIA must investigate his reinstatement."

Antilla bomb scare & Sachin Vaze

On 25 February, at around 3 PM, the Mumbai Police spotted a green Scorpio parked outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani, loaded with explosive gelatin sticks and a threatening letter. While CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM the night before, a terror group 'Jaish Ul-Hind' has reportedly used a Telegram channel used to claim responsibility for the acts. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. While NIA is probing into the bomb scare, Maharashtra ATS is probing into Mansukh Hiran's alleged murder.

Hiran's wife Vimla alleged that her husband had left the house on the night of March 4 to meet an officer from the Kandivali crime branch, and did not return home. Furthermore, autopsy results showed several abrasions on Hiran's face and a cloth stuffed into his mouth, leading to an investigation. Maharashtra's Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that her husband's car was allegedly in Vaze's possession since November 2020 and that Vaze had forced Hiran to allegedly write a letter to the Maharashtra CM, Home Minister, and Police Commissioner, presenting Sachin Vaze's CD-R records in the Vidhan Sabha. Vaze was transferred, then arrested by NIA and sent to custody till March 25 - after a Thane court denied him bail.