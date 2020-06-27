NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar Slams Cong Politicisation Of Galwan; Sends Out 1962 Reminder

Contradicting Congress' politicisation over the Indo-China clashes, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar on Saturday, said that it was not right to politicise matters of national security. He also rebutted 'intelligence failure' allegations, stating that was not the cases as Chinese troops tried to encroach on India's territory and were pushed. Pawar, who was India's former Defence Minister had backed the Centre in the all-party meeting chaired by PM Modi on the Galwan clashes.

Pawar: 'Don't politicise national security'

"What happened was they (the Chinese troops) tried to encroach on our road and were pushed physically. It was not somebody's failure. If somebody comes (within your territory) while you are patrolling, they may come at any time. We cannot say it is the failure of the Defence Minister sitting in Delhi," he said in an interview.

Moreover, hitting out at Rahul Gandhi's claim of 'China occupying our land', Pawar reminded that China captured around 45,000 sq km of India's land, after the 1962 war. He added that Gandhi must not forget the land which is still in China's possession when the Congress was in power. He also added that he was unsure whether China had encroached the same land again.

"That land is still with China. I don't know if they (China) have encroached on some area now again. But when one makes an allegation, one should also see what had happened when one was there (in power). If such big land was encroached upon then, it cannot be ignored. It is a matter of national security and it should not be politicised is what I feel," he added.

In yet another attack on the Prime Minister and his government, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Friday, urged PM Modi to 'speak the truth' and tell people if Chinese have occupied any Indian territory. Gandhi claimed that he has 'heard' that the Chinese have occupied Indian territory at not one but three locations. He further raised the query of why were the soldiers martyred at Galwan Valley sent 'unarmed,' inspite of EAM S Jaishankar's clarification that it was not so.

Disengagement at three posts

On the contrary, sources reported on Thursday that Chinese forward troops have moved back from PP-14, PP-15 and PP-17. India, too, has moved back 1.5 kms from our claim line. Republic TV on Tuesday had reported that the Chinese PLA troops had reoccupied the areas that they had previously disengaged from after the June 6 meeting. Currently, both India and China are engaging in commander-level talks and the situation remains due to heavy build-up on both sides.