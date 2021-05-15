NCP Takes Dig At WB Guv Dhankhar Over Tiff With Mamata, Urges BJP To Make Him A Minister

On Saturday, NCP took a swipe at West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar for his war of words with CM Mamata Banerjee over the post-poll violence. Speaking to the media, NCP chief spokesperson and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik opined that Dhankhar is not satisfied in his role as the Governor. Contending that the Election Commission was responsible for the law and order situation in the state until recently, he dismissed the notion that residents of WB are unhappy with the TMC government. Escalating his attack, Malik demanded that Dhankhar should be made a Minister so that he can happily embrace a political role.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik remarked, "We feel that the West Bengal Governor is not satisfied being in the Raj Bhavan. Even 15 days are not over (since Mamata Banerjee took over as CM). The EC had the entire control. The Central Armed Police Forces were looking after the law and order situation. But to say in 15 days, that the people who have given a huge mandate to the incumbent government does not like it, is the politics of the worst kind. We have repeatedly said that the Governor is interested more in politics. Modiji should take back responsibility from him, field him in an election somewhere and make him a Minister so that he can indulge in politics."

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC and ISF have been up in arms over the violence which claimed 16 lives after the declaration of poll results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a 4-member team there, PM Modi called up Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

Addressing a press conference on May 4, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra opined that such scenes have never been witnessed in the country's electoral history. Alleging that "Bengal is burning", he reckoned that TMC should show graciousness after winning the election. He extended solidarity with BJP workers and the 2.28 crore people who have voted for the party in the 2021 Assembly election. Patra opined, "2.28 crore Bengalis voted for BJP. Is it not their democratic right to vote for a political party of their choice? Will Mamata-TMC govt take care of them? Do they have no democratic right?"

Meanwhile, BJP president JP Nadda visited WB for two days where he met the families of the affected party workers in Pratapnagar, Beliaghata, North 24 Parganas and Gopalpur. In another development, CM Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons. She also warned that her government will act against anyone circulating "fake videos" on the post-poll violence. Ignoring Banerjee's opposition, the WB Governor visited violence-hit areas in Cooch Behar and areas of Assam where people from the state are camping.