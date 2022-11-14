NCP Throws Weight Behind Jitendra Awhad Even After 2nd FIR; Blames Maharashtra Govt

NCP continued to back its MLA and former Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad even as he was slapped with an FIR for allegedly assaulting a woman. In a statement, NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase claimed that the Eknath Shinde-led government was trying to implicate Awhad in a false case to stifle his voice. Referring to the video of the incident which has gone viral, he asserted that the NCP MLA could not be charged under Section 354 which deals with assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase remarked, "The Shinde-Fadnavis government is trying to implicate NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad who raises his voice time and again for safeguarding the Indian constitution in a false case. The Shinde-Fadnavis government is conspiring to implicate him in a 354 case that pertains to a woman. If we look at the entire video, 354 offence is not made out. But the police deliberately took this action against Jitendra Awhad under the pressure of the Shinde-Fadnavis government."

He added, "Today, the entire Maharashtra is watching. Jitendra Awhad talks about the law. Such false action has been taken against him to stifle his voice. The entire NCP is with Jitendra Awhad". Earlier, the NCP MLA was arrested after he and his supporters forcibly stopped the show of the Marathi film 'Har Har Mahadev' and assaulted some moviegoers.

FIR against Jitendra Awhad

The incident took place after a new bridge in Mumbra was inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde in the presence of the NCP leader. As the complainant was trying to get close to the car to meet Shinde when he was leaving at around 6.30 pm, Awhad came in her way. After telling her, "Why are you standing in the middle? Move aside", he grabbed her shoulders and pushed her aside. Later, she met Shinde requesting him to direct the police to register an FIR against Awhad. The Mumbra-Kalwa MLA was booked under IPC Section 354.

The complainant told the media, "Today, the new bridge at Y junction was going to be inaugurated. All of us reached at 4 pm itself as we knew that Devendra Ji and the CM is coming. The inauguration happened nicely. When the CM was leaving, I thought that I should meet him. There was a lot of crowd. So, I was going through one side. I am walking close to the car. Two-three people passed by. The MLA Sahab came. He has already used all weapons on me. A lot has happened in Mumbra. I have spoken out against this. Today, he insulted him. He grabbed me and pushed me aside. So, I registered my complaint at the police station."