NCP To Hold Crucial Meeting To Discuss Party's Future Strategy, Sharad Pawar To Attend

The meeting which is expected to be attended by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, aims to discuss the party's future strategy.

Anuj Kumar
NCP to convene important meeting


The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to convene an important meeting on Wednesday, June 28, at the Constitution Club of Delhi in the national capital. The meeting, which is expected to be attended by senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar, aims to discuss the party's future strategy and chart its course for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

With limited time on their hands, NCP sources have stressed the need for comprehensive preparation and decision-making during the crucial meeting. The discussions will encompass key aspects such as the party's strategy for the opposition meeting scheduled in Shimla, potential alliances with other parties, and the party's overall roadmap for the upcoming general elections.

The meeting is scheduled to unfold in a series of sessions targeting different groups within the NCP. The day will commence with a meeting of the Mahila Morcha at 12 pm, followed by the Office Bearers meeting at 3 pm. At 4 pm, the party will engage with its youth members, and the day will culminate with a meeting involving student representatives at 5 pm.

Alliance formation to be discussed in the meeting

One of the primary items on the agenda is the formation of alliances for the upcoming general elections. Party insiders reveal that the NCP is actively exploring potential collaborations with various parties and is aiming to contest at least 100 seats. The Shimla meeting, slated to take place in the near future, will also feature prominently in the discussions, as it holds the potential for shaping the party's overall strategy.

Meeting to deliberate name for a newly formed opposition front

Additionally, the meeting will deliberate on the name for the newly formed opposition front, aiming to unite like-minded parties to challenge the ruling party in the upcoming elections.

The NCP has always been a key player in Indian politics, and the outcome of this crucial meeting is expected to shape the party's trajectory in the coming months. As the political landscape evolves and parties gear up for the 2024 general elections, the NCP's strategic decisions will undoubtedly impact the overall dynamics of the contest.

