NCP, Uddhav Camp Call Key Meet Today Ahead Of 2024 Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Assembly Polls

In view of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena's UBT camp have called key meetings of their leaders in Mumbai.

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar summoned all the senior party leaders later in the afternoon at YB Chavan to attend the meeting in a bid to discuss the strategy of the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha Elections. While another meeting has been called in by Uddhav Thackeray at Sena Bhavan at 12 PM to discuss the strategy for upcoming Elections in the State. The senior leaders of UBT Camp have been asked to attend the meeting.

Notably, Maharashtra has witnessed a number of political developments ranging from Sharad Pawar quitting as NCP President to the Supreme Court's giving relief for the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance government citing Uddhav's resignation.

Setback to Uddhav camp

In a massive setback to the Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (May 11), the Supreme Court passed an order in favour of the Eknath Shinde faction. The apex court refused to interfere in the current Maharashtra government, led by Shinde. The hearing came after a five-judge bench was hearing the petitions including one of the petitions filed by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray seeking to disqualify 16 MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena those revolted against him.

The SC bench refused to reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government citing the then CM Uddhav Thackeray resigned on his own terms, without facing a floor test ordered by the Governor.

Sharad Pawar quits as NCP President

Earlier, this month, Sharad Pawar sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left Congress to chart his own political course. However, days later he took back his resignation following repeated appeals by party workers. This development comes after a committee set up to choose the new Nationalist Congress Party chief rejected incumbent president Sharad Pawar's decision to step down. Pawar himself had set up the committee, comprising Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, former Union Minister Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, after he announced on May 2 that he would be resigning as NCP chief.