NCP Vs NCB: Pancha Responds To Allegations Levelled By Nawab Mallik

After raising questions on the presence of two people in the cruise drug bust by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier last week, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday morning shared tweets questioning the presence of Fletcher Patel, Mumbai president of Sainik Foundation, as panchas in some of the raids conducted by the NCB. Malik shared a social media post of Patel, wherein he was seen along with Yasmeen Wankhede, sister of NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, with the tag - “Who is this Lady Don?”.

Who is this 'Lady Don' ? pic.twitter.com/epTRSopDcH — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) October 16, 2021

In a series of tweets, he shared details and documents relating to raids conducted by NCB, where Patel was a panch. However, responding to his allegations, both Yasmeen and Patel have called it a ‘publicity stunt’, while not defining their relationship. Yasmeen has called Patel her ‘Rakhi brother'.

“He is the president of Sainik Foundation. On army felicitation day, all jawans had promised that they will work to eradicate the drugs menace and that's how he came into the picture. We know him in that way. He is my Rakhi brother and I am proud as he works for the nation so he should be respected and if he is calling me “Don”, it is a proud moment for me. These words are used by a jawan for me, and not by a politician or a celebrity,” said Yasmeen.

On the other hand, Patel called the nation his ‘family’ and said that he holds respect for Sameer’s father, as he believes that he motivated him to don the uniform. “We are not a part of any family. We are ex-servicemen, and for us, the entire nation is our family. So, it is not right on the part of political parties to reveal the name of Panchas and their addresses,” Patel added.

On being asked if he helps other agencies or is it within the legal framework to help any agency for their investigation, Patel said he was simply following the oath that he took when he joined the defence forces.

“I am willing to help any agency, be it central or state, to help eradicate malice from society. As there as questions being raised about how I was present in these raids, Brigadier Sawant (founder of Sainik foundation) will soon take a press conference to speak about Sainik Foundation’s association with NCB,” said Patel.

Further, Yasmeen also questioned the intentions of Malik, “Being in the position of authority, one should speak with evidence and proof, and not blabber. Stop trolling mothers and sisters. Don't stoop so low that you are going to look into the account of someone’s mother or sister. Don't give wrong examples to the young generation. If this does not stop here, I will file a defamation case.”

Last week, Malik had alleged that Aryan Khan's arrest was 'forgery'. "For the last one month, the information was being circulated to crime reporters that the next target is actor Shah Rukh Khan," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. He alleged that a person who was seen taking Arbaaz Merchant into the NCB was a BJP office-bearer. He showed pictures of Manish Bhanushali with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "Bhanushali is the vice president of the BJP," Nawab Malik claimed. He also questioned NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede's link with the person, KP Gosavi, whose selfie went viral with Aryan Khan.

(Story by Alisha Nair and Yesha Kotak)

Image: Twitter