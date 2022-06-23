Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, the NCP leader of the legislative party, Jayant Patil, assured that his party will stand with the incumbent CM Uddhav Thackeray until the very end. Currently, the Maharashtra CM is facing strong opposition within his party where the senior Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has caused a rebellion. The rebel minister Shinde recently shared a video with other 42 MLAs showcasing his strength from the Guhwati's hotel.

Jayant Patil further stated that the MVA government was formed with a motive to serve the people of Maharashtra. Passing a message to the rebel leaders, Patil said that he is sure that the Shiv Sena leaders will follow the path of the Balasaheb Thackeray and will not do any such thing that will damage his ideology.

Jayant Pati tweeted, "Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi is a government established for the development and welfare of Maharashtra. We stand firmly with Uddhavji Thackeray till the end. I am sure that no true Shiv Sainik will behave in a way that will deceive the thoughts of Venerable Balasaheb Thackeray."

Sanjay Raut claims to be in contact with 21 MLAs

After Shinde released a video showcasing his strength with 42 MLAs, Sanjay Raut organised a press conference along with MLA Kailas Patil and MLA Nitin Deshmukh where Raut stated that the party is in contact with 21 rebel MLAs. "We are in contact with 21 rebel MLAs were are in contact with them. We are waiting for them to come to Mumbai. The MVA government will win. We are waiting for the floor test," Raut said.

Maharashtra political turmoil

Shiv Sena senior minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion, calling for the party to sever relations with the NCP and Congress and team up with its erstwhile ally, the BJP, sending the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra into crisis. Shinde further asserts that he has the support of 42 MLAs.

It is important to mention that hours after the Facebook live address of Uddhav Thackeray, the CM moved out of his official CM residence Varsha to his family home Matoshree. During the Facebook live, CM also claimed that he is ready to offer his resignation even if one MLA is ready to come to demand it face-to-face.