In a dramatic development, as former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the name of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde to be the next Chief Minister of the state, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), an ally of the previous coalition MVA, said Shinde will be remote-controlled from Nagpur and that his appointment has been made keeping in mind the upcoming Municipal elections. The party also added the CM declaration will ensue intense legal battles on who owns the Shiv Sena - Uddhav Thackeray or Eknath Shinde.

NCP Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said, "Eknath Shinde has been made the CM, in view of the upcoming Municipal elections in Mumbai, Kalyan Dombivali, Thane. BJP has made sure, the control of the government will be remore controlled via Nagpur. There is still no decision on which is the real Shiv Sena. The rebel MLAs call themselves to be the real Shiv Sena. So, Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray are not a part of the real Shiv Sena? We feel legal battle will increase in this regard."

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad congratulates Eknath Shinde

Jitendra Awhad from NCP congratulated the incoming CM Eknath Shinde and said, "Hon'ble Eknath Shinde became the Chief Minister of Maharashtra I'm glad we worked together for many years ... ...... Good luck."

Majeed Memon says, 'Temporary arrangement'

NCP leader Majeed Memon seemed unconvinced with the announcement of Shinde as the CM, as BJP has 106 seats, however, they are offering the Chief Ministership to Shinde "On the face of it, this seems like a superfluous, artificial and a temporary arrangement because how many MLAs does he (Eknath Shinde) lead? Out of the 288 MLAs in the house, BJP is the single largest party and BJP not taking the Chief Minister's position and offering it to somebody else shows that there some game being played."

IMAGE: Eknath Shinde - TWITTER