NCP Workers Protest Against CBI Raids At Ex-HM Anil Deshmukh's Residence In Extortion Case

As the CBI raided former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur on Saturday morning in connection with the extortion accusation levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, his sympathizers staged protests outside his residence against the High Court-ordered CBI probe. NCP supporters and workers demonstrated while the CBI conducted the raid raised slogans in support of Anil Deshmukh and the party. As per sources, the protesters were detained by the police later to avoid any untoward incident as the CBI proceeded with its raids.

CBI raids multiple locations

After registering a case in the matter on Friday morning, the CBI raided multiple locations in search of substantial proof against the former Home Minister. Apart from Deshmukh's residence in Nagpur, the central agency also conducted raids at his Mumbai residence in Malabar Hills and Bandra. Sources have informed that the CBI was seen leaving the raid locations with several documents in hand and printers from his Nagpur residence which is expected to be seized by the investigating agency.

The CBI raids come days after Anil Deshmukh was questioned by the agency in the extortion charges at the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai. Deshmukh was earlier summoned by the CBI on April 14 and was grilled by two SP-rank officers prior to which two of his aides were questioned by the central agency in relation to the corruption allegations levelled against him by Param Bir Singh in his 8-page letter.

Earlier, the CBI recorded statements of e-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh and suspended API Sachin Vaze. and was also granted access to the suspended API's 'extortion diary'. As per sources, Param Bir Singh reiterated his 'extortion' charge against former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh while he recorded his statement with the CBI on Thursday and submitted the messages he received from ACP Patil. Sources added that Param Bir Singh also submitted a few documents and the details of key meetings.

Param Bir levels extortion charge

The controversy came to the fore on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Moreover, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai.

On April 8, the Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hemant Gupta heard the appeals of Deshmukh and the Maharashtra government against the Bombay HC order directing a Preliminary Enquiry by the CBI and upheld the lower court's decision.