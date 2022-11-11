NCP Workers Stage Massive Protest In Thane Over NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's Arrest

After the Nationalist Congress Party leader Jitendra Awhad was arrested by police over political hooliganism, NCP workers staged a protest outside the Vartak Nagar police station in Thane. Notably, the Nationalist Congress Party leader was detained on Friday after being called by the Senior Police Inspector of Vartaknagar Police Station to record his statement.

Notably, Jitendra Awhad barged into a multiplex in Thane with about a hundred of his supporters to forcefully stall the screening of a Marathi movie-- 'Har Har Mahadev' on Monday, alleging that the movie presents the wrong history about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. After his arrest, NCP workers staged a massive protest outside a police station in Thane demanding the immediate of Jitendra Awhad.

Meanwhile, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad in a tweet claimed that he was called by the police to collect a notice but was arrested without any summons.

The Thane police filed a case under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act pertaining to unlawful assembly, rioting, and causing hurt. Thereafter, he along with 12 other party workers were sent notices by the Thane Police and were asked to come to the Vartaknagar Police Station and record their statements in the matter.

Republic Media Network initiated a campaign against NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and his followers after they stalled the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev' and physically assaulted a cinemagoer on Monday. He alleged that the movie presents the wrong history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The campaign has now created a significant impact as police have now arrested the NCP leader over the incident.

Jitendra Awhad and his supporters forcefully stopped the movie and harassed the moviegoers, forcing them to leave the theatre. Some of his supporters badly thrashed one person who tried opposing them. In the viral clip, the NCP leader's supporters can be seen ganging up against one man and brutally assaulting him, leaving his shirt torn.

In the clip, Awhad was seen allegedly trying to offer some money to the man who was assaulted. "I won't take it", the person whose shirt was torn-off told Awhad. "It's not about the movie. I came to watch the movie after two years," the victim added. Further, the NCP leader told him to 'be silent' by putting a finger on his lips.