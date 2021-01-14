NCPCR Notes Cong MLA’s '15 Yrs Reproductive Age' Remark On Women, Demands Explanation

National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has issued a notice to Congress MLA Sajjan Singh Verma on Thursday taking note of his controversial remark on women. NCPCR asked him to provide an explanation within 2 days giving reasons and justifying his intention for making such discriminatory statements against minor girls and the law.

Keeping in view the seriousness of the statement made by Verma, the NCPCR has also written to Madhya Pradesh Assembly's Protem Speaker to bring the issue to the notice of the assembly for appropriate action.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo, while speaking on Verma's statements, said, "Sajjan Verma is an MLA. He has been a parliamentarian, a responsible person. People follow him. And such a statement from him is not only condemnable but it's a crime. We have sent him a notice demanding explanation and I will meet the Madhya Pradesh speaker and apprise him of the issue."

Congress MLA stirs controversy

Sajjan Singh Verma, a Congress leader, and former Madhya Pradesh cabinet Minister, attempted to target Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the latter's proposal of increasing the minimum legal age of marriage for women from 18 years to 21 years. In doing so, Congress MLA asked why the minimum age of marriage for girls should be increased when girls 'get reproduction capabilities at 15 years'.

While addressing a press conference, Verma said, "15 saal ke baad hi bacchi prajnan yogya ho jati hai aisa doctors kehte hai (Doctors say a girl becomes capable of reproduction after she becomes 15-years-old. Has he (CM Chouhan) become a bigger doctor or a researcher? So on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased from 18 to 21? What's the logic in this?"

He also accused the BJP government in the state of "failing to protect the minor girls. Madhya Pradesh tops in the number of rapes against minors. Instead of taking strict action in such cases, the Chief Minister is playing politics full of hypocrisy."

Watch his statement below:

#WATCH | According to doctors, a girl is ready for reproduction by the age of 15. Is the CM a doctor or a scientist? So, on what basis does girls' marriage age should be increased to 21 from 18: Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma in Bhopal pic.twitter.com/sVF1UyeLra — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

BJP lashes out

Reacting to the Congress MLA's statement, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia has said that the party is proving how much they disrespect women. BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang said it is not an insult to the chief minister but an insult to women. He added that Sajjan Singh Verma's statement proves that Congress is frustrated after getting out of power and hence making such a shameless statement.

"If Congress doesn't take action on Sajjan Verma, then it will be proved that Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Nath, and Congress favours atrocious mentality," Sarang said.

Madhya Pradesh BJP's media panellist Neha Bagga said that the MLA has insulted daughters of India. She asked if the Congress MLA has forgotten that his party president is also a woman, and urged Sonia Gandhi to sack Sajjan and direct him to issue an apology in public.

