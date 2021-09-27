NCPCR Seeks Response From Digvijaya Singh Over Remarks On Students In RSS-backed Schools

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday sought an explanation from the Indian National Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh over his alleged remarks that RSS-backed Saraswati Shishu Mandir Schools sow seeds of hatred in minds of children.

The NCPCR has also written to the Madhya Directorate General of Police (DGP) to investigate the matter and submit a report within seven days. The apex child rights body's chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that comments by the Congress leader are in violation of the IPC.

RSS-backed schools sow seeds of hatred

According to reports, Singh had alleged that Saraswati Shishu Mandir was "sowing the seeds of hatred in the minds of kids." He reportedly also stated that the hatred spreads slowly and spoils the communal harmony in the country.

In a letter to Digvijaya Singh, Kanoongo sought an explanation for his remarks. "The remarks allegedly made by you appear to hurt the honour and character of all the children studying in Saraswati Shishu Mandir Schools," NCPCR chief said, "Prima facie the comment made by you appears to be in violation of the provisions of the Indian Penal Code. Along with this, it also appears to be contrary to the principles of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015."

He further told Singh that if the Congress leader has to give any factual information regarding the remarks, he can give it to the Commission.

The NCPCR is a statutory body established by the Act of Parliament for the protection of children rights. It works under the aegis of the Women and Child Development Ministry.

NCPCR urges Rajasthan CM Gehlot to reconsider new bill on registration of marriages

Recently, NCPCR wrote to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to reconsider the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021. The commission pinned that the bill could pose a serious impact on minors in the state. The new legislation states that parents or guardians of bridegroom under 21 and bride under 18 shall be responsible to submit a memorandum within 30 days of marriage to the Registrar. According to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the new amends to the 2006 Act will legitimise child marriages.