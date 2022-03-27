A day after Dausa Police informed that a case has been registered against three people including a son of a Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena in the sexual assault case of a minor girl, the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the matter and order a thorough probe. NCPCR head Priyank Kanoongo, in fact, mentioned the MLA's son Deepak Meena and even questioned in action on the part of authorities in Rajasthan. Taking to the micro-blogging site, the Chairperson of the body, working under the Ministry of Women and Child Development, announced he is slated to visit the victim and interrogate parties in person.

Taking to Twitter, the NCPCR head wrote, "In Dausa, Rajasthan, information has been received about the non-arrest of the accused in the case of gang-rape of a minor girl by the boy and associates of an MLA (Meena). Tomorrow, I will go to meet the victim and do fact-finding, people who want to give information in the matter can contact."

Notably, Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani was mentioned in the post's caption.

दौसा,राजस्थान में एक विधायक के लड़के व साथियों द्वारा नाबालिग बच्ची के साथ गैंगरेप के मामले में आरोपी की गिरफ़्तारी न किए जाने की जानकारी मिली है।

कल मैं पीड़ित से मिलने व तथ्य अन्वेषण के लिए जाऊँगा,मामले में जानकारी देने के इच्छुक लोग सम्पर्क कर सकते हैं।@smritiirani @NCPCR_ — प्रियंक कानूनगो Priyank Kanoongo (@KanoongoPriyank) March 27, 2022

Dausa rape case allegedly involves Congress MLA's son

It is pertinent to mention that SHO Nathulal Meena told that three accused had sexually assaulted the girl-child in Samleti village after coercing her into intoxication. She further said that one of the five accused, identified as Vivek Sharma, was additionally booked for extorting a sum of Rs 15.40 lakh cash and jewellery items by threatening the rape survivor that he shall upload the video of her gang rape on social media platforms. The motive was to blackmail the girl with obscene images of the crime and extort money out of her fear.

On Saturday, Deepak Meena and four others were booked for allegedly raping a 15-year-old girl belonging to Dausa district in the state, police said.

"A case has been filed against three people including the son of MLA Johari Lal Meena. They are accused of the gang-rape in Samleti after giving intoxicating substances and clicking obscene photos of the victim for blackmailing to extort Rs 15.40 lakh and jewellery. The investigation is underway," SHO Meena had said.

False rape case against Congress MLA Johari in 2019

Also, the Police have said the case was registered on Friday on the basis of a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s family members. Medical examination of the victim has been done and her statement recorded, he added. Police have identified the key accused as the son of Johari Lal Meena, Congress MLA from Rajgarh assembly constituency in Alwar district. According to police, a case of rape was also registered against Johari Lal Meena in 2019, but after a probe by the CB-CID, the allegations made by the woman were found to be fabricated.