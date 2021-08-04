NCPCR Writes To Twitter As Rahul Gandhi's Post Reveals Delhi Rape & Murder Victim's Family

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a photo on Twitter of himself meeting the family of a rape victim, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has written a letter to Twitter over the tweet revealing the family's identity. Speaking with Republic Media Network over Rahul Gandhi's post, NCPCR Chief Priyank Kanoongo said that revealing the identity of the rape victim or that of the rape victim's family is a violation of the law and the NCPCR has written to Twitter and to the Police for appropriate action.

Taking cognisance of the reported rape and murder of a minor Dalit girl, the NCPCR chief said that he has written to Delhi Police asking for details of the action taken by them on the crime.

"We have already written to Delhi Police seeking details of the action taken by them in this regard. Under what circumstances, the girl had to go to the crematorium to fetch water? What are the conditions that pose a risk for children? Whether a background check was done on those working in the crematorium? We have sought all the details and waiting for the report," the NCPCR chief said.

BJP questions Rahul Gandhi for revealing identity of rape victim's family

The BJP has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi calling it an unlawful and irresponsible act on the part of Congress leader to reveal the identity of the rape victim's family. Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra slammed the Ex-Congress President for "the unlawful and irresponsible act only to reap political gains".

"Rahul Gandhi who either doesn't know or is knowingly acting ignorant for reaping political benefits. He must know what POCSO Act is. One of the sections of the Act says that no reports in any media shall disclose the identity of a child including his name, address, photograph, family details, school, neighbourhood or any other particulars which lead to disclosure of the identity of the child," Sambit Patra said.

"The act further says, the publisher, owner of the media, or studio or photographic facilities, shall be jointly and severely liable for the acts. Which means, if you have put out a photograph then you'll be severely liable according to POCSO, "Sambit Patra added.

Sambit Patra also read out the Juvenile Justice Act which also prohibits the disclosure of any details of the children, while adding that Rahul Gandhi has committed a serious crime.

Delhi Police arrests four people

Four persons in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village have been arrested in connection with this case. At about 5.30 pm on August 1, the 9-year-old girl who lived with her parents nearby went to fetch water from the water cooler of this crematorium. The priest along with the three other accused approached the victim's mother half an hour later claiming that she died after being electrocuted while getting water from the cooler.

They not only dissuaded the mother from calling the police citing that the doctors "will steal her daughter's organs" but also allegedly made her agree that it was better to cremate the body. Later on, the woman with her husband suspected foul play and a PCR call was made from the spot. While the statement of the complainant was recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC, the accused have been booked under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) besides relevant sections of the POSCO Act as well as the SC/ST Act.

After the arrest of the accused, the Delhi Police took the help of the CBI CFSL to recreate the crime spot. As per sources, the three-member panel which conducted the post-mortem could not ascertain the cause of death as only the portion of the body below the ankle was found at the spot. Sources added that the police are pressing for a polygraph and narco analysis test of the suspects.