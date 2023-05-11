NCP's Ajit Pawar Avers ‘no Threat To Shinde Govt’ Ahead Of SC Verdict; ‘They Have Numbers'

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday in a big statement asserted that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra has no threat and is likely to win the case pending in the Supreme Court, the verdict of which will be delivered in a few hours. He further stated that the cases related to the formation of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP government in the state will be referred to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker as the matter comes under his jurisdiction.

Speaking to media, the top NCP leader said, “There is no threat to the Shinde-BJP government as they have enough numbers in the Assembly. Also, the case will be referred to the Speaker of the Assembly as this comes under his jurisdiction.”

Ajit Pawar’s response came ahead of the SC verdict on Maharashtra political crisis. The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict in petitions related to the rift that appeared in the Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. Notably, the rebellion which was spearheaded by Eknath Shinde led to the downfall of the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, which was formed by the alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena.

SC to hear pleas related to Maharashtra political crisis

The Supreme Court on Thursday, May 11, will hear the petitions filed by the members belonging to both factions over several issues, including the validity of then-Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s mandate to Uddhav Thackeray for facing a floor test.

The top court will also hear the petition filed by now Chief Minister Eknath Shinde regarding the notices that were issued by the then Deputy Speaker to his camp MLAs over the alleged defection under the tenth schedule of the Constitution.