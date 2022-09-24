NCP's Ajit Pawar Makes Big Statement As Uddhav Gets Nod For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park

After Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena was allowed to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday said that the Sena faction has got justice in the Bombay High Court.

Speaking to reporters, Ajit Pawar said, "When the Shinde faction was given permission to hold a rally on BKC ground at that time I had said Shivaji Park should have been given to Uddhav Thackeray to allow him to follow the Dussehra tradition started by Balasaheb Thackeray...Shiv Sena has got justice in the court."

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said that the High Court decision shows that the judicial system gives justice when denied every else. "As per this (order), the Shiv Sena has received justice and I express my happiness. I think after today's decision, the enthusiasm among Sainiks will be renewed."

"Balasaheb had said Uddhav Thackeray will lead the Sena after him and had asked Sainiks to stand by the latter," he added.

The former Deputy CM added that those who want to listen to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's speech can go to the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), while those desirous of heeding Thackeray's rally can head to Shivaji Park.

The Bombay High Court has allowed the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to hold its Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar. The HC observed that Municipal Council misused its powers in determining the application of petitioners.

Sena President Uddhav Thackeray has welcomed Court's decision and said that his party's faith in the judiciary stood vindicated. He said that it is the Maharashtra government's responsibility to maintain law and order during October 5 rally.