MASSIVE | NCP's Ajit Pawar Resigns As Maharashtra's Deputy CM, Fadnavis To Speak: Sources

In a sensational development and what may be called a major twist in Maharashtra's political scenario, sources said that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has resigned from his post. However, speaking to media concurrent to the reports, the new Legislative Party Leader of the NCP, Jayant Patil, said that he has not been informed about his resignation till now. Earlier, NCP leaders had maintained that they are trying to convince Ajit Pawar to resign from the post of Deputy CM. Sources had also said on Sunday that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had summoned Ajit Pawar and had asked him to resign. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered that the floor test in Maharashtra assembly will be held on Wednesday 5 PM.

Amid news of Ajit Pawar's resignation from his post, CM Devendra Fadnavis is going to address media at 3.30 PM. Sources added that Ajit Pawar met CM Fadnavis to inform him about his resignation, at the Chief Minister's Varsha residence. Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana has also remarked on the development:

Hotel politics

On Monday, 162 MLAs of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP took an oath of allegiance at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, stating that they 'will not succumb to BJP' and will remain with the Maha Vikas Aghadi. BJP has slammed the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena for insulting all the MLAs and the voters of the state by making them take an oath in a private gathering. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLAs are still holed in Lemon Tree Hotel, Congress MLAs are in JW Marriott and NCP MLAs are in Grand Hyatt Hotel.

Fadnavis becomes CM, Ajit Pawar Deputy CM

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday morning was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as Deputy CM. While Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them have sworn allegiance to NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar. Distancing his party from Ajit Pawar's decision, Sharad Pawar removed him from as leader of the NCP Legislative Party and appointed Jayant Patil at his place.

The election result in the state gave a clear mandate to the Mahayuti, resulted in a president's rule after no party could prove a majority. BJP won 105 seats and Sena 56 seats, while the NCP bagged 54 seats, and the Congress won 44 seats.

