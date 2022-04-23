NCP's Amol Mitkari Demeans Kanyadaan; BJP Files Complaint With NCW Seeking Strong Action

Amol Mitkari, an MLC of the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on April 19, demeaned Hindu rituals like Kanyadaan at weddings while addressing a rally in NCP Pariwar Samwad Yatra at Islampur in Maharashtra's Sangli district. Making fun of the rituals by mimicking a Brahmin, who usually performs such ceremonies, Mitkari also spoke about false mantras and their false meaning which, according to him, disrespect Hindu rituals in general. He said, "At the time of Kanyadaan, pandit says 'Mam bharya samaparyami', which means I am giving you my wife."

BJP files complaint to NCW over Mitkari's provocative remarks

Responding to the statement, BJP activist Neeta Bhoir has filed a complaint to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Mitkari's statement "not only insults women but also brings public humiliation to every woman who has been the part of performing the ritual of Kanyadaan." In the complaint, Bhoir added, "Whereas there is no such reference in the ritual of Kanyadaan."

In the complaint, the BJP activist also noted that Mitkari deliberately made a statement at a public gathering and the people who were present on stage started laughing including Maharasthra Cabinet Minister Jayant Patil and Dhananjay Munde. She further added Amol Mitkari's remarks are 'outrageous and insult women's modesty, which is an offence under Section 354 and Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1850'. She further asked the NCW to investigate the matter and called for stringent action to be taken against Mitkari "so that he will take due caution before making such derogatory remarks and statements in future."

Amit Mitkari takes dig at Raj Thackeray over Loudspeaker row

Meanwhile, Amol Mitkari recently took a dig at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over his statement against the usage of loudspeakers in the mosques. It is pertinent to note that Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum that if the government did not take any action against the loudspeakers in the mosques, his party members will play Hanuman Chalisa in front of the mosques.

Reacting to Thackeray's statement, Mitkari had recited the Hanuman Chalisa first and said that the former need not preach them their Dharma. "Before putting on a loudspeaker, he should first make sure if he can really recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I remember the whole Hanuman Chalisa and I can recite it."