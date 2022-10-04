NCP's Anil Deshmukh Gets Bail In ED's PMLA Case But To Remain Behind Bars In CBI Case

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

The bail has been granted on a surety amount of Rs 1 lakh. The NCP leader has got bail in a case registered by Enforcement Directorate. However, he will remain behind the bars in the CBI case registered against him.

Also, the bail has been stayed till October 12 as the Additional Solicitor General wants to appeal in Supreme Court against the Bombay HC order.

Previously, the Supreme Court had directed the Bombay High Court to hear and decide Anil Deshmukh's petition expeditiously as it was pending for six months.

His lawyers Vikram Chaudhari and Aniket Nikam argued that considering his age (72), health and the fact that he had no criminal antecedents he should be granted bail.

During the hearing, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) opposed Deshmukh's bail. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said that the NCP leader did not have any health conditions that cannot be treated at jail hospital.

ED arrested Deshmukh in November 2021 and he is presently in judicial custody.

The former Maharashtra Home Minister was booked by ED after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a corruption case against him following allegations made by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

According to ED, Deshmukh misused his official position and collected Rs 4.7 crore from restaurants and bars in Mumbai. The money was channelled to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the NCP leader's family, it alleged.