Uddhav Govt Claims Migrants Being Charged For Shramik Trains; Seeks Rail Ministry Clarity

The NCP on Wednesday hit out at the Ministry of Railways regarding travel fare for migrants. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh questioned the ministry and asked for more clarity over whether migrants would be charged, disputing the Ministry's clarification that the migrants are being provided free travel.

'Ministry of Railways should come clean'

Anil Deshmukh took to Twitter and disputed the Centre's claims about incurring 85 per cent of the total cost. In addition, he also hit out and alleged that the Centre is charging full fare from the migrant labourers.

@RailMinIndia should come clean on how it is charging full fare from every single migrant labourer travelling back home. All claims that the Centre is picking up 85% of the tab are completely false! Such complete lack of empathy for the poor is unheard of.#EmpathyForPoor — ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) May 6, 2020

Free Food & Water Being Given; Travel Free For Migrants: Railways Sources Clarify

Aid the ongoing row over migrant labourers being charged, the Centre on Monday clarified with regards to ticket fare for special trains for migrants. It made clear that migrants' travel would be free, contrary to the opposition's assertion. The railways will charge 15 per cent fare from the state governments. The rest of the expenses will be borne by the railways itself, with the travelling migrants not being charged.

The ministry has also cleared the air around the queries and announced that food and water, in addition to travel, are being provided for free to migrant labourers travelling in the special trains. This comes after the government received flak from several opposition parties amid a window where there was purportedly a lack of clarity, with the Congress asserting that it would pay if the government does not.

(With agency inputs)