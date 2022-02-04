Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Maharashtra Minister Jitendra Awhad has attacked the Karnataka government amid the ongoing hijab controversy. Taking to Twitter, Awhad slammed the Karnataka government and accused it of having "Taliban thoughts". He claimed that the Karnataka government does not want girls to wear short dresses and jeans and added that even hijab is now being opposed even though it covers the whole body.

Jitendra Awhad quesitoned the Karnataka government and asked what exactly does it expect girls to wear. He concluded his remarks and avered that the state government has "Taliban thoughts". Further sharing a video of protesting girls, he scoffed at the Centre's "Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao" campaign and claimed that the government of India's agenda is "Beti Hatao" if the girls are Muslims.

They don’t want girls to wear girls to wear short dresses and jeans they also ban hijab which covers the whole body

What exactly #Karnataka govt expects the girls to wear

This is absolute #Taliban thoughts — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) February 4, 2022

"Beti bachao, beti padhao", but if she is Muslim, "Beti Hatao"! Looks like that's the agenda pic.twitter.com/6bQL8ZFuNx — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) February 4, 2022

Karnataka Hijab Controversy

Back in January, in a shocking instance, few students of the Government Pre-University College in Udupi were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. Following this, some members of the Islamic Organisation of India along with the girls who were barred from entering the class, approached the District Collector, raising concerns over the incident.

Apart from that, many students also claimed that they were not allowed to speak in Urdu or Arabic languages as a part of the restriction imposed by the college.

Following this, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom. The protests have now spread to other district colleges in the state. The college administration has maintained that hijab was not banned in the college and students are allowed to enter the college with Hijab, however, they cannot wear them inside the classrooms.

The Karnataka government has set up an expert committee for resolving the issue and has asked all the girls to follow the uniform rules until the committee recommendation arrives.

On the other hand, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that children should "neither wear hijab nor saffron shawls at schools". He has also directed the police to keep watch on religious organisations that are trying to undermine the country's unity in this regard.

Speaking to reporters, he opined that no one should come to school for practicing their religion, as it is a place where all students should learn together with a feeling of oneness.