NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal Says 'Opposition's Leader In State Assembly Yet To Be Decided'

After a Nationalist Congress Party meeting at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre auditorium on July 3, NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal shed some light on the discussions of the meet, mainly on the OBC reservation row and about choosing an opposition leader.

Chhagan Bhujbal stated that the agenda to chose an opposition leader for the Maharashtra state assembly came up at the NCP meeting but then said, "We're yet to decide on name of Opposition's leader in state Assembly."

Bhujbal while speaking to the reporters added that, "Discussion related to OBC reservations were done in today's meeting. We have submitted reports, now it's Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis & his government's responsibility to get reservation from SC."

"Now the burden to fight for the right of the OBCs in the Supreme Court, is on the new government of Maharashtra," the NCP leader added. Bhujbal further stated that NCP president Sharad Pawar also took note of all the work they (Former MVA government) have done regarding the OBC matter and congratulated them for doing all that they could. He further said that Pawar is hopeful that the new government will be successful in finishing what the previous one had started.

The tussle over OBC quota

In its verdict dated March 4, 2021, the Supreme Court struck down 27% OBC reservation in Zilla Parishads and Panchayat Samitis in Maharashtra. Maintaining that the reservation quota for the community can be fixed only after collecting empirical data, the SC permitted the State Election Commission to conduct the local body elections without this quota. This led to massive protests from many OBC outfits and politicians across party lines.

Subsequently, the state government moved the apex court seeking socio-economic caste census data from the Centre to facilitate the OBC reservation. However, it decided to explore the ordinance route after the SEC declared by-elections in six Zilla Parishads on October 5, 2021. However, the Maharashtra government received a setback after the apex court stayed the ordinance. On March 3, the SC refused to accept the interim report of the Maharashtra State Backward Class Commission recommending 27% reservation for OBCs in local bodies, citing that it was prepared without empirical study.

Image: ANI