NCP's Jayant Patil Defends Ajit Pawar Over Cong's 'harassment' Claim, Skirts MVA-Sena Buzz

As Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's revolt has triggered a political upheaval in Maharashtra, now a rift between Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies-- Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has emerged. Amid the ongoing political turmoil, Congress state president Nana Patole on Thursday alleged that state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar used to harass their party MLAs and didn't provide the funds to their respective departments.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, NCP state president Jayant Patil defended Ajit Pawar stating that he is a very outspoken leader. NCP leader stated that if something is illogical and can't be done, he will say no irrespective of any party, and that it's in his nature. Ajit Pawar has always been very supportive of all the MVA MLAs, he added.

"Ajit Pawar has the habit of speaking directly. If something is happening and it can not be done, being a Finance Minister of the state he might have said No. If something Congress wanted to do and was logically impossible then it's Ajit Pawar's nature to directly say no. He says no to us as well, but that doesn't mean he has insulted any MLAs, instead, he has always been supportive of all the MLAs of Maha Vikas Aghadi " said Jayant Patil

Responding to Sanjay Raut's remark for rebel MLAs to return to Mumbai and talk if they want to break away from the MVA alliance, Patil said, "Let us see what happens now, they have expressed their desire and invited them. So, if the plane comes from Guwahati then this issue will arise".

'CM Post Is Shiv Sena's To Decide': Jayant Patil Says NCP To Back Uddhav

Earlier in the day, Jayant Patil said the NCP would throw its weight behind Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and exuded confidence that the MVA government will stay in power. While speaking to reporters, Patil also said that the Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena and they will decide whom they want to give it to.

"We had a meeting at the residence of Sharad Pawar where the assessment of incidents that took place in the last 3-4 days was done. Pawar sahib instructed us that we should do everything that needs to be done to ensure that the MVA government remains in power. We will stand with Uddhav Thackeray and with this Govt. The Chief Ministerial post has been given to Shiv Sena, it's their internal decision whom they want to give it to. Also, I don't think the Floor Test stage has been reached yet but whatever stage the government reach, we will speak about it then", said NCP leader

Maharashtra political crisis

The Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra plunged into crisis after senior Minister Eknath Shinde led a rebellion within Shiv Sena, demanding that the party should break ties with NCP and Congress and join hands with its former ally- BJP. However, the impasse continues as the Maharashtra CM has refused to concede to this demand.

In a Facebook live address on June 22, CM Thackeray offered to resign provided one Shiv Sena MLA returned to Mumbai and made such a demand to him face-to-face. Despite this emotional appeal, Shinde refused to budge and insisted that Shiv Sena should leave MVA. On June 22 night, CM Uddhav Thackeray left his official residence 'Varsha' to move to Matoshree and was greeted by hundreds of supporters.

On June 23, Eknath Shinde along with 42 MLAs showcased strength and released the first group photograph from a hotel in Guwahati. Out of 42 rebels from Maharashtra seen together at Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati-- 35 are from Shiv Sena, and 7 Independent MLAs. It is pertinent to note that this has caused massive trouble for Uddhav Thackeray's government as only 13 loyalist MLAs are currently present in Matoshree.

(Image: PTI/RepublicWorld)