NCP's Jayant Patil Mocks Sindhe's Shiv Sena, Says Disqualification Of MLAs Will Govt Fall

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Maharashtra unit chief Jayant Patil on Tuesday said that the state government would "definitely" fall if the 16 MLAs of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) are disqualified.

"I feel if the 16 MLAs are disqualified, then the Shinde government will definitely fall. There is also a possibility that since the BJP is the largest party in numbers, the Governor may approach them, and if they have numbers, then they could form the government," Patil said while addressing a press conference on Tuesday.

He additionally talked about the possibility of other remaining Shinde unit MLAs supporting Uddhav Thackeray.

This comes after NCP leader Ajit Pawar asserted that the Shinde administration posed "no threat" even if 16 MLAs were removed.

"Even if 16 MLAs are disqualified, the government of Shinde and Fadnavis will not fall. There is no threat to the government," he said on Monday while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

He supported his claim with an argument, saying that even if 16 MLAs are found to be ineligible, the administration will still hold a majority in the 288-member legislature.

Notably, during their meeting with the Maharashtra deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal and the assembly secretary Jitendra Bhole, a delegation of the Shiv Sena (UBT) handed over a letter requesting prompt action in the disqualification of 16 Shinde camp MLAs in light of the most recent Supreme Court ruling.

According to Shiv Sena (UBT) Whip Sunil Prabhu, the UBT Sena delegation submitted a letter to the Speaker in response to the Supreme Court's ruling that the Speaker adjudicate whether or not the 16 Shinde camp MLAs should be disqualified.

"Since the Speaker is yet to return from his foreign tour, we submitted the letter to his deputy," Prabhu said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena presently hold 145 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, while the coalition has 162 seats.

The Shiv Sena crisis has gained new momentum as a result of the Supreme Court's judgement, with former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray pushing for an immediate decision to disqualify 16 party MLAs.

The top court also criticised the then-governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, saying he lacked justification based on the evidence at hand for coming to the judgement that the then-chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, had lost the House's confidence. If Thackeray hadn't resigned before taking the floor, the court would have said a remedy was due to him.